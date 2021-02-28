Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after purchasing an additional 312,559 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $224.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day moving average of $216.12. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

