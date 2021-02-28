Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,611 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

U opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.84. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

