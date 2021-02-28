Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

