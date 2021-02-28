Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 965,117 shares of company stock worth $36,712,984. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

