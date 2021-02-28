Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Gap Down to $52.27

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.27, but opened at $46.97. Focus Financial Partners shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 21,613 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 195.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after buying an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

