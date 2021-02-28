FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issues Earnings Results

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLIR stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on FLIR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

