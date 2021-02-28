FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issues Earnings Results

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
FLIR stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
