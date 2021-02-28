FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,948 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

NYSE:FLT opened at $277.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.81. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

