Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

