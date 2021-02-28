First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 8,005.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter.

FCVT opened at $52.54 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

