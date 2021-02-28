First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $602,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

FTLS opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.