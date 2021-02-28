First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,743 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 430,482 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $8,041,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 234,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 142,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 121,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

