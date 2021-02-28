First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,723 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of USCR opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $858.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

