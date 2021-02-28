First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,739 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in CBIZ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,237,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CBIZ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CBIZ by 120.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CBIZ by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CBIZ by 688.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82,593 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $917,215.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $303,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,572 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

