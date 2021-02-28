First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Model N were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Model N by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Model N by 103.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $1,311,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of MODN opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

