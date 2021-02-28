First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

FR stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.