First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 117,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.20 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

In other First Horizon news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

