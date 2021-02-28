Financial Survey: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) & Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoGames and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 3 0 3.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 5 4 0 2.44

NeoGames presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.85%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoGames and Live Nation Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.67 $69.89 million ($0.02) -4,443.00

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than NeoGames.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -32.49% -161.81% -12.94%

Summary

NeoGames beats Live Nation Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. The company also offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, or leased 143 entertainment venues in North America and 79 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

