Financial Contrast: Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) versus Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport N/A N/A -97.46% Omnitek Engineering -76.45% N/A -60.02%

This table compares Worksport and Omnitek Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $1.93 million 17.47 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering $960,000.00 4.83 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

Worksport has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Worksport and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Worksport beats Omnitek Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

