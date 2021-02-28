Financial Contrast: Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

1.6% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 2.43% 6.15% 2.44% Lizhi -7.22% N/A -29.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Lizhi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.88 billion 1.07 $36.86 million $0.41 54.27 Lizhi $169.58 million 2.17 -$19.10 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Internet Initiative Japan and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lizhi has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Lizhi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Lizhi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company has collaboration with Xpeng Motors to integrate its in-car audio content product into Xpeng Motors' in-car intelligent operating system. Lizhi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.