Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,345,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $41,057,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $5,659,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.40 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

