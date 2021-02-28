Fiera Capital Corp Sells 861 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

