Fiera Capital Corp Sells 20,893 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

