Fiera Capital Corp Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760,475 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $19,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 23.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SSR Mining by 129.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $2,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $14.19 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.