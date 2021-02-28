Fiera Capital Corp Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 214,659 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

