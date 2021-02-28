Fiera Capital Corp Buys 54,120 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $24,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

CMI opened at $253.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day moving average is $224.85. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.