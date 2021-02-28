Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

FNF stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

