FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.91

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and traded as low as $72.75. FFD Financial shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 379 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

