Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $180.43 million and approximately $30.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.00706804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00026494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00029553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

