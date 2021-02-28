Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Holdings Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,693 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.62% of Ferroglobe worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSM. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSM opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $632.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

