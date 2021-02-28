Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 5.8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.74. 1,944,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,569,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $632.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 415,405 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 364,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

