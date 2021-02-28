Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.73-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.85 EPS.

NYSE FSS opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

