FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,224 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 52,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

