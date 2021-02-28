FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $58.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.