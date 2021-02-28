FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,002 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

