FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.