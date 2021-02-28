FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $63.83 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.