FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,156 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicell by 52.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 138.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

