FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,773,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.