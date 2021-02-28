FantasyGold Market Capitalization Reaches $126,344.63 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $126,344.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.00462039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00075303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00079920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.04 or 0.00474473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00198907 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

