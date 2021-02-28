FairCoin (FAIR) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,158.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $13,158.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004489 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00094060 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

