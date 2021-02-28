Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

XOM stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

