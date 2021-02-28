Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $188.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.80.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

