ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ExlService also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,408 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

