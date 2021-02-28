ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. 242,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,688 shares of company stock worth $4,899,408 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ExlService by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.