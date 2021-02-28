ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $77,108.76 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ExlService by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

