Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.20.

TSE EIF opened at C$40.32 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 51.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

