Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.06 EPS.
Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.