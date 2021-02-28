Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.06 EPS.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

