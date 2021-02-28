Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.90.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average of $158.81. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $239.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

