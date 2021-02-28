Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBKDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

