Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,347,000 after purchasing an additional 59,950 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 688,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

